140 Earthquakes Detected On the Island of La Palma

140 EARTHQUAKES have been detected on the Island of La Palma under the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The seismic swarms are being monitored by the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan), that is operated by The Canary Islands Seismic Network. They have detected a new swarm of quakes below La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano.

As of around 4 am on Monday morning a grand total of 138 seismic events had already been detected. They have registered in at depths varying between 15 and 20 kilometres under the western slope the Cumbre Vieja volcano. The maximum magnitude that has been recorded so far has been 1.8 on the Richter scale.

According to Involcan both visitors to La Palma and local residents are not in any danger and should not be worried about the seismic swarm, as the depth of the earthquakes combined with the small magnitudes is not currently any cause for concern. What has been requested though is that the population keep aware of their environment and ensure they are fully aware of what to do if the volcanic activity starts to change.

In the last few years eight seismic swarms have been experienced including the current one which started on Sunday. In 2017 one swarm was experienced, and in 2018 a further one was recorded. However, in 2020 a total of five seismic swarms hit the area. For 2021 this is the first swarm to be seen.

