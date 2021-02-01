Young Couple Heartbroken After Finding Body

THE young couple were left heartbroken after they found the body of a full-term baby in the woods at a Merseyside golf course.

The body of a baby was found in the woods at the Brackenwood golf course in Bebington on Friday afternoon, January 29. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the resort has been closed to the public since early January.

Shocked neighbours spoke out to say how they had seen walkers looking extremely distraught after the discovery of the body was made. Police have been investigating the incident and so far no more details on the death have been released, but they are searching for the baby’s mother in a bid to offer support and ensure that she is safe.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the tragic death and one read “Sweet dreams and rest in peace.”

Sue McLoughlan aged 47, said that the couple who had made the shocking discovery appeared to be “upset and ashen-faced”. Sue said, “I saw the couple being taken away in a police car so I think it must have been them who found the baby’s body.

“They were young – in their 20s – and looked upset and ashen-faced. It must have been awful for them.

“It’s just so sad.”

The post mortem is due to take place today (February 1) and police have encouraged anyone with any information to contact them urgently.

