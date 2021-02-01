Woman arrested for allegedly killing husband 28 years her senior

A WOMAN, 37, was arrested in Barcelona for allegedly killing her husband, 65, during an argument.

The Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, suspect that the woman stabbed her husband, although there had been no prior reports of violence within the couple, both of whom are Spanish.

The woman reportedly ran out of their apartment screaming that her husband had fallen and was hurt at almost 9pm yesterday, Sunday, January 31. Neighbours went with her to the apartment, which is on the ground floor, and found the victim lying face down on the floor of the kitchen. He had a chest wound.

The police received the alert that a man was seriously injured in his home in the Viladecans area of Barcelona. When they arrived, they saw the woman was very nervous and was telling another person that her husband wasn’t breathing. After an initial inspection, she was arrested, charged with manslaughter.

The couple had reportedly been seen arguing not long before the man was killed, and it is believed that jealousy could have been the motive for the argument. They had not been living in the apartment for very long and Viladecans Town Hall has reportedly not yet clarified how it is going to proceed in this case regarding the minutes silence normally observed for victims of domestic violence.

The case is being handled by a court in Gava and secrecy has been imposed upon the proceedings. The Catalan Justice System said that the woman is due to appear in court on Wednesday, February 3.

