THE regional government wants more Tajo-Segura water now that Storm Filomena has filled the reservoirs feeding the pipeline.

The Generalitat’s Agriculture department has requested an “urgent” meeting with Madrid’s Environment department.

-- Advertisement --



Water reaching southern Alicante via the pipeline is vital for domestic and agricultural use, the Generalitat stressed, warning that it was not prepared to renounce regular transfers.

Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion, and the Provincial Water Committee expressed their “indignation” at Madrid’s decision to cut back on the Tajo-Segura transfers.

“The decision is arbitrary, ideological and lacking any kind of technical justification,” complained Ana Serna, the Diputacion councillor responsible for Water.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Water war skirmishes .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.