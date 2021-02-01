Wanted Colombian Drug Lord Arrested in Toledo

OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have arrested a drug trafficker wanted by the Italian authorities for importing large quantities of cocaine to Europe from Colombia.

The 45-year-old Colombian man, identified only as M.R.A., had gone on the run after being wanted by the Italian authorities for the crimes of drug trafficking and organised crime. He has now been found in Toledo and been deported back to Italy where he faces 13 years in prison.

The Guardia Civil, working under Operation Rubio, first began looking for the man after receiving a European Detention and Surrender Order suggesting the fugitive may be hiding in Malaga, using documentation from a relative to evade capture.

Officers were quick to rule out this theory, however, when officers from the Guardia Civil’s Justice Fleeing Team discovered M.R.A.’s partner had been attacked by him in Toledo. Police also discovered the man had forced his partner to withdraw her complaint against him.

After finding the suspect was likely to be in Toledo, police investigated further, eventually locating and arresting the man in the Toledo municipality of Pueblanueva, where he had been hiding for several months.

After his arrest, the man was detained by the Investigative Court number 4, and after the extradition proceedings had taken place, was handed over to the Italian authorities at Milan-Malpensa Airport.

The investigation was carried out by the Guardia Civil Central Operational Unit’s Team for Fleeing Justice, supported by different Units from the Toledo police.

According to the Italian authorities, the man had been trafficking cocaine to the country from Colombia via Spain using human mules. He has since been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

