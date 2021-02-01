Volume Of Goods From UK To Irish Ports Drops 50 Per Cent

VOLUME of goods from coming from the UK into Irish ports drops by 50 per cent as hauliers warn of a total standstill if regulations aren’t relaxed

A full month after the end of the Brexit transition period and transport companies are still having problems moving goods from the UK, even though freight between Ireland and the rest of Europe has remained uninterrupted. Haulage companies have confirmed that the amount of goods coming into Irish ports from the UK is down to about 50 per cent of what is normally expected, and pointed out that companies were totally unprepared for the complex regulations introduced after the December 31 transition.

The Irish Road Haulage Association has now warned the Government and European Commission that unless the process is made more straight-forward and the restrictions are loosened, there is a danger that freight trade will come to a complete standstill between Ireland and the UK.

“Through engagement with transport and logistics companies, we are aware of problems and backlogs in the supply chain, particularly in GB,” the Government said in a statement.

“We know that the introduction of new import and export regulatory requirements alongside new checks and controls on trade between the EU and UK, excluding Northern Ireland, adds additional burdens on companies and our Departments and Agencies are continuing to engage with companies and haulage and logistics companies to help them work through these new checks and controls.”

The statement also reassured hauliers that any glitches in the system were being examined closely and reminded them that it takes time to build up supply chains and a period of adjustment must be expected.

