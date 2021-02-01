Vatican Museums reopen after 88 days closed due to Covid

Vatican Museums reopen after 88 days closed due to the Covid pandemic.

THE Vatican Museums have been closed to visitors since November 5, 2020, in line with the closure of Italy’s museums amid tighter coronavirus restrictions.

The museums’ director Barbara Jatta told Vatican News that work has continued behind the scenes during the lengthy closure.

“Editorial work never stopped; all departmental research activity, restoration activity, construction sites and laboratories are up and running.”

She also said that the Vatican Museums have boosted their online audience with videos of restoration work on YouTube and a different art work each day on the Instagram page, @vaticanmuseums.

The Vatican Museums, which also include the Pontifical Villas and the Gardens and the Excavations Museum under St Peter’s Basilica, reopened to the public today, Monday, February 1, with reduced capacity.

Aside from during the pandemic, the only time the museums closed their doors was one summer during World War II.

The Vatican Museums confirmed on its website opening hours will be from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 6.30pm, with last entry allowed at 4.30pm.

Capacity is limited and tickets can only be purchased through the website.

The opening coincides with the classification of the Lazio region as yellow, which is ‘lowest risk’ in terms of incidence of Covid.

From today, movement is allowed within the region and the opening of bars and restaurants open until 6pm.

