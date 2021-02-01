VALENCIAN man booked by Police for walking around town naked

Alejandro Colomar, a 27-year-old IT consultant, has been collared by the Local Police of Aldaia in Valencia for the fourth time, for strolling around the streets of the town in the buff. Unfazed, Mr Colomar insists that what he is doing is not illegal and has no intention of changing his habits.

-- Advertisement --



“I have always liked to go naked. I am a nudist and there is nothing wrong with it. It is not even illegal. I did not know it either but in a pandemic I was informed and discovered that exhibitionism is only illegal if you do it in front of children and with a clear intention, and it is not my case. So when the weather is good I go out naked on the street. I don’t hurt anyone. ”

The proud nudist previously had a case against him thrown out by a judge in Torrent, and he now carries the legal file in a bum bag everywhere he goes in case he is stopped by authorities. Aldaia Police took his details once again on Monday morning, February 1 in case a parent of a child complains, but there is little else they can do as technically, Mr Colomar is perfectly entitled to walk the streets naked.

While he still has three other charges being brought against him, the IT expert is unconcerned.

“My family knows it and is fine with it, my friends do too and I just want to claim the pleasure of going naked when it’s sunny, without hurting anyone,” Mr Colomar concluded.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Man Booked For Walking Around Town Naked”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.