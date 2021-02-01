UK Orders 40 Million More Covid Vaccines from Valneva.

-- Advertisement --



THE UK Government has announced today (February 1) that the country has ordered 40 million more vaccines against the coronavirus to Valneva, bringing its total order to 100 million.

The French-Austrian pharmaceutical company, which has launched production without completing the testing phase, has a production facility in Livingston, Scotland, which could supply vaccines to the UK from this year.

Valneva explained that the British Government also has options for 90 million supplementary doses, which, if confirmed, would be delivered between 2023 and 2025.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “This latest deal is yet another weapon in our national arsenal against this terrible disease, and will ensure we have sufficient supplies to protect the British public in 2021 and beyond.

“Thanks to our incredible UK Vaccine Taskforce, we have now secured a bumper portfolio of over 400 million vaccines, putting our country in an exceptionally strong position to defeat this virus once and for all,” he added.

Regarding the price of the vaccines, the company indicated that the value of the 190 million doses could reach €1,400 million.

The pharmaceutical company has already finished the search for participants for the phase I / II study and the first results are expected “in the next three months.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Orders 40 Million More Covid Vaccines from Valneva”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.