Twelve coronavirus victims at Madrid nursing home

TWELVE people have reportedly died in a private care home for the elderly in Madrid due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Sixty-five people were reportedly infected at the Vigor residential care home in Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, apparently infected with the British strain of Covid-19, including 17 staff and 48 residents.

Four people were reportedly in the Collado Villalba Hospital in Madrid, according to the Vice Councillor for Public Health of the Region of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, two of them critical. One of them has died over the weekend, bringing the total number of people to have died with coronavirus at the nursing home in January up to 12.

Five of the victims died in the care home itself, while the others died in hospital.

Residents and staff at the home had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The first cases amongst the staff were detected on January 7.

The General Department for Public Health is investigating the origin of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, in a nursing home in Largartera, Toledo, seven people have died and all of the residents have tested positive, four of them remain in hospital. All staff and residents received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 13 and within six days, 10 residents began to show symptoms. They were due to received the second dose on February 3.

There is huge concern for the residents who are elderly and many have prior illnesses. They are currently isolated in their rooms.

The thirty-three infected members of staff are awaiting negative PCR tests to return to work. The tests are due to be carried out on February 5.

