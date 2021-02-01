TRIBUTES paid after Sheffield bridge crash kills an uncle and his nephew both in their 20s.

Family and friends have paid tributes to a nephew and his uncle who died after tragically smashing through a crash barrier and falling into the river.

On Saturday night at about 7.10pm emergency services were called to the scene at the River Don in Sheffield, South Yorkshire near to Meadowhall. Reports were received of a Mercedes crashing through the railings on the bridge before entering the water.

Emergency service workers quickly arrived at the scene and entered the water in hopes of saving the occupants of the car. Both men were pulled from the wreckage by fire rescue workers, but tragically they were pronounced dead only a short time later at Northern General Hospital.

The two men that died in the tragic car accident have been named by family and were trainee accountant Josh Hydes aged only 20, and his uncle Tommy Hydes aged 24. Family and friends paid many tributes after the tragic accident.

A tribute read, “Can’t actually believe it.. Only saw you last night, in shock R.I.P Josh Hydes you had your whole life ahead of you & passed all your accountant qualifications bro, you was so happy about it when you told me last week.

“Way too young to be taken away like this, I actually shed a tear.”

Police are thoroughly investigating the event which occurred near Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

