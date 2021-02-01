Tributes And Get Well Soon Messages Flood In For Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Tributes and get well soon messages from thousands of well-wishers have been flooding into Bedford Hospital for Captain Sir Tom Moore. The Captain was admitted to hospital on Sunday with coronavirus after struggling with his breathing- he is not in intensive care.

The centenarian, who had not been vaccinated because he was being treated for pneumonia, “needed additional help with breathing”. In a tweet from his official account, his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said he tested positive last week and was taken to hospital for help with his breathing.

Hannah Moore said in a statement that her 100-year-old father had been receiving treatment for pneumonia over the last few weeks before his positive COVID test result.

“He was at home with us until today, when he needed additional help with breathing,” she said. She added: “The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible. We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

The tributes pour in

The PM, Boris Johnson, tweeted: “My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer Tweeted: “The whole nation hopes you get well soon @captaintommoore. You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Thank you to our brilliant NHS for taking care of @CaptainTomMoore. Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Sending my best wishes, Hannah.”

Michael Ball, who sang a duo with Captain Sir Tom to record a fundraising cover version of You’ll Never Walk Alone that reached number 1 in the UK charts, said: “Love and prayers for @captaintommoore and his lovely family as he battles this b*****d of a virus. Stay strong Sir. We are all here for you. Xxx.”

