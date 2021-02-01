SPANISH PM accused of ‘act of propaganda’ after he attended the inauguration of the new AVE line

The Popular Party of the Alicante Provincial Council has criticised the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, for attending the inauguration on the new AVE train line between Orihuela and Madrid on Monday, February 1. The party claims that Mr Sanchez was “irresponsible” for travelling to the Valencian Community, which at the moment has the highest rate of new Covid infections and Covid-related deaths in all of Spain.

Spokesman for the group, Eduardo Dolón, stated that “the Central Executive is concerned about organizing an act which is purely propaganda to sell an infrastructure that we have been demanding for years”.

“The Valencian Community has sadly become the epicentre of the third wave of Covid, leading the accumulated incidence figures of the virus in Spain. We are also one of the most affected regions in Europe, since in just one month we have doubled hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU “, explained Mr Dolón

Adding that Valencian residents are complying with every coronavirus restriction put in place, including recent perimeter confinements and mask-wearing on beaches, Mr Dolón said that “it is incomprehensible that Pedro Sánchez comes to take a walk in the province, accompanied by dozens of members of his team and with a call to the media to sell a project that we have been crying out for a long time to connect the capital of the country with the Vega Baja”.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Orihuela was also met with protesters, as members of the hospitality industry demonstrated outside the train station against the total closure of the sector.

