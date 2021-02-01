Spain Offers To Help Portugal Through The Pandemic

SPAIN offers to help Portugal in any way it can through the coronavirus pandemic

The Spanish Government has offered to extend help to its neighbour Portugal “within its capabilities” as the pandemic refuses to loosen its grip on the nation. Covid infections and Covid-related deaths continue to soar, prompting the authorities to renew the State of Emergency and implement travel restrictions until at least February 15.

The Portuguese government’s latest decree states that “trips out of the continental territory by Portuguese citizens effected by any form, namely road, rail, air, river or maritime, are prohibited”.

Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Spain confirmed to Europa Press that department head Arancha Gonzalez Laya has contacted the Portuguese ambassador in Madrid, Joao Mira-Gomes, “to make available any help within the capabilities” of Spain.

Although Portugal hasn’t actually asked for any support, the Portuguese Embassy confirmed that “Spain has offered help to Portugal due to the pandemic situation and support modalities are being studied.”

In an interview on the Al Rojo Vivo program on LaSexta, González Laya insisted that the neighbouring countries have always been working “side by side” and that there continues to be “direct contact every day at all levels.”

“Sometimes Portugal helps us, other times we support Portugal, this is what we have been doing and that is how we will continue to do things,” the Foreign Minister added.

