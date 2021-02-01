RED CROSS mobilizes to help earthquake victims in Granada, Spain.

The Spanish Red Cross has been mobilised to help the residents of Granada that have been affected by a series of earthquakes recently. The teams from the Red Cross are able to provide a “quick and effective response” and have extensive knowledge and experience of handling disasters.

-- Advertisement --



Since the series of earthquakes started in Granada the Red Cross has been kept on pre-alert and have been coordinating with local agencies in order to be ready to offer immediate help when needed.

On Saturday the Spanish Red Cross was activated into the town of Maracena in Granada, this was in coordination with the town’s City Council. They were able to help with five families whose homes had been affected by the earthquakes. The families had been in need of temporary accommodation and 30 beds were able to be set up. They were also able to help beat the cold and delivered a total of 60 blankets.

The Granada psychosocial response team’s María del Sol Uceda has explained the type of emotional support the team is able to provide. She said “The key is to provide emotional support to people that allows them to have the necessary tools to normalize their emotions and successfully face the crisis situation they are experiencing, related to the continuous seismic movements.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Red Cross Mobilizes for Earthquake Victims ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.