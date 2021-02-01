RAF Launch Laser Guided Bomb Strike Against ISIS Targets In Iraq.

RAF British fighter jets have wiped out two cells of Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq, as military operations against the terrorist group intensified in retaliation for a deadly suicide bombing in Baghdad.

Two RAF Typhoon FGR4s used laser-guided bombs to kill terrorists who were hiding in caves near Bayji, a city 130 miles north of the Iraqi capital, a statement from the Ministry of Defence has revealed.

A high-tech coalition surveillance aircraft had spotted a number of ISIS fighters on January 24 and the two fighter jets were tasked to strike them. The pilots then thoroughly checked the area around the caves, which were a mile and a half apart, for any signs of civilians who could have been at risk. They then simultaneously launched two laser-guided bombs against each group.

‘All four of the bombs struck the targets accurately and the strike was assessed to have been a success in eliminating the terrorist threat’, the MoD said. They did not reveal how many casualties there were. The airstrike is part of a bigger effort to prevent any resurgence of ISIS in Iraq by supporting the Iraqi security forces.

While much of ISIS’ presence in the country was wiped out more than three years ago, the group remains a threat. A reminder of that threat came in the form of an attack in Baghdad two weeks ago that killed 32 people.



