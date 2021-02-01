PROTESTS In Austria Turn Violent as 10,000 people take to the streets of Vienna



Protestors took to the streets of Vienna, Austria, in large numbers on Sunday (January 31), to demonstrate against the country’s COVID-19 curfew restrictions, despite the fact that such marches are prohibited in the country.

Reports say that around 10,000 people defied the ban, gathering in the city centre after calls by the far-right FPÖ party, for them to demonstrate, after describing the ban on protests as “scandalous”.

Violence erupted after the crowd tried to make their way to the parliament building, blocking traffic, and 10 people were arrested.

According to Karl Nehammer, the Interior Minister, more than 850 people were fined for failing to comply with health measures, and as a result of violent clashes with the police, several officers were injured, with a spokesman saying they had detained “a known protagonist of the banned assemblies”, for allegedly kicking a police officer in the back.

The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate said, “After careful consideration of all interests, the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate gave priority to protecting against danger to health and dispersed the assembly according to the principles of the rule of law”.

