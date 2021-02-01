Protection for Orihuela trees

ORIHUELA’S Environment department is preparing to give special protection to 171 trees.

Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio announced that two agricultural engineers recently carried out an exhaustive study of the town’s outstanding trees. This lasted several months and covered all of the municipality as far as Orihuela Costa.

His department was now completing paperwork prior to approving the project at the upcoming plenary council meeting, Aparicio said.

The next step involves submitting the list to the regional government for inclusion in the Generalitat’s catalogue of trees that are protected as “monumental or remarkable.”

Aparicio explained that some trees of local interest already possess generic protection owing to their special characteristics.

These include being more than 350 years old, 30 metres tall, having a trunk with a girth of six metres or more and a crown with a diameter of at least 25 metres. Palm trees are protected on reaching 12 or 18 metres in height, depending on species.

Palms dominate the Orihuela list which includes olive trees, pines, mulberries, elms and eucalyptus, Aparicio revealed.

