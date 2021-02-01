Prince Harry Accepts Apology And ‘Substantial Damages’ Over ‘Baseless’ Claims In A Mail On Sunday Article.

The Duke of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers last year after he objected to an article that was published that said he had lost touch with the Royal Marines.

-- Advertisement --



Harry has accepted an apology and “substantial damages” from The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline’s publisher over claims he snubbed the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal.

Jenny Afia, representing Prince Harry, said: “The baseless, false and defamatory stories published in the Mail on Sunday and on the website MailOnline constituted not only a personal attack upon the Duke’s character but also wrongly brought into question his service to this country.”

The prince’s lawyer told the court that Harry had in fact made “repeated and concerted efforts” to support the Royal Marines and other parts of the armed services even though he had been forced to step back from his ceremonial roles.

On December 27, the Mail On Sunday printed an apology, accepting the duke had been in touch with the Royal Marines and said it had made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the competition for wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women set up by Harry in 2014.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Harry Accepts Apology And ‘Substantial Damages’ Over ‘Baseless’ Claims In Newspaper Article”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.