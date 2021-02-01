Pope establishes World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

POPE FRANCIS has decided to institute a Church-wide celebration of a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

-- Advertisement --



Starting this year, it will be held on the fourth Sunday of July, close to the liturgical memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.

Pope Francis said on Sunday, January 31: “The Holy Spirit even today stirs up thoughts and words of wisdom in the elderly. The voice of the elderly is precious because it sings the praises of God and preserves the roots of the peoples.”

The elderly, he continued, “remind us that old age is a gift and that grandparents are the link between the different generations, to pass on to the young the experience of life.”

The Holy Father said he instituted the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly because “grandparents are often forgotten, and we forget this wealth of preserving roots and passing on” what the elderly have received.

He emphasized the importance of grandparents and grandchildren getting to know one another, because “as the prophet Joel says, grandparents seeing their grandchildren dream,” while “young people, drawing strength from their grandparents, will go forward and prophesy.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pope Establishes World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.