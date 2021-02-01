PLANE makes emergency landing at east midlands airport after passengers saw flames.

The plane developed a fault with one of its engines which caused an emergency landing to be performed at East Midlands airport in Castle Donington, Derby.

The plane had taken from Castle Donington airport on Sunday, at shortly before 2:30 am. The plane a Cargojet 972 transport had been travelling from East Midlands to Cincinnati in the United States, but was forced to declare a Mayday after problems began.

According to the Derby Telegraph, passengers that had been on board the Cargojet 972 Boeing 767-323 witnessed “bangs and flames” coming from one of the engines. The Flight Radar 24, flight-tracking website tracked the plane as it was forced to circle in the airspace over Belper and Heanor for around an hour.

The aircraft was able to main a steady altitude of about 1,900m and was able to land at around 3 am after being declared safe to land.

Initially pilots had planned to dump fuel over the North Sea as worries grew over the aircraft’s condition. But fortunately no fuel dump was required in the end, and the plane was able to safely perform an emergency landing just after 3 am.

An East Midlands Airport spokesperson said, “Flight CJT972 reported a technical issue at 2.20am this morning.

“The aircraft was kept in a hold until a decision was taken to return to EMA where it landed safely at 3.10am.”

