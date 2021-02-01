No-one in, no-one out

Linda Hall
No-one in, no-one out
PERIMETER CLOSURE: No Sunday outings last weekend Photo credit: Pixabay

SEVENTY-TWO drivers were fined for entering or leaving Torrevieja last weekend.

Along with all Valencian Community municipalities with populations of 50,000 or more, Torrevieja’s perimeter was closed between 3pm on Friday until 6am on Monday morning, as health and safety regulations were tightened to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Local stopped 7,534 vehicles at  different control points on Torrevieja’s principal roads, turning away some 700 vehicles trying to enter the town without a valid reason.

