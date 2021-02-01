Nine Non-Contracted Scientists in Spain Carry Out Covid Variant Analysis.

NINE scientists, who are working without a permanent contract, are currently analysing samples that monitor the spread of COVID variants and the teams “manager”, Llucía Martínez, gave her personal view about how science is viewed in Spain: “Science has not mattered and nobody has bothered to give science some stability.”

The group of scientists have put themselves in charge of a very important task for Spain and the world, which is to carry out analysis on more than half of the coronavirus DNA samples, looking for ways to control the spread of variants of the virus, such as the British and the South African strain.

At the end of last year, it was reported that Spain had a total of 17 cases of the British COVID strain.

Then on January 28 this year, the first positive case of the South African Covid variant, known as E4848, was detected in a 30-year old man, according to the health authorities of Spain’s Galicia region.

Llucía Martínez, speaking to SER, said that the problem the scientists are experiencing is lack of budget and excess bureaucracy.

The Ministry of Science recently reported, however, that the budget for this year was to be increased by 60 per cent.

