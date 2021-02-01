New uses for Callosa’s traditional crop

INDUSTRIAL hemp is once again being grown in Callosa.

Until the late 1960s, the town was known as a centre for the crop, then used locally to make the rope and fishing nets still produced there synthetically.

Torrellano-based company, Inmunatur, and an agricultural grower have joined forces to cultivate hemp in the area once again, planting a 2,000-square metre plot of land with hemp seedlings that, once mature, can be used for cosmetics, soap, oil, juice and capsules.

“This will also help to revitalise an ancestral crop that once contributed so much to the local economy and create close collaboration between growers, researchers, manufacturers and retailers,” explained Inmunatur’s Pablo Beneit.

