By
Linda Hall
New uses for Callosa's traditional crop
INDUSTRIAL HEMP: Grown once again in Callosa Photo credit: Pixabay

INDUSTRIAL hemp is once again being grown in Callosa.

Until the late 1960s, the town was known as a centre for the crop, then used locally to make the rope and fishing nets still produced there synthetically.

Torrellano-based company, Inmunatur, and an agricultural grower have joined forces to cultivate hemp in the area once again, planting a 2,000-square metre plot of land with hemp seedlings that, once mature, can be used for cosmetics, soap, oil, juice and capsules.

“This will also help to revitalise an ancestral crop that once contributed so much to the local economy and create close collaboration between growers, researchers, manufacturers and retailers,” explained Inmunatur’s Pablo Beneit.


Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

