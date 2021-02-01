MYANMAR Coup As Military Takes Over the Country



A presenter on the Myanmar military-owned Myawaddy TV station made an announcement this morning (Monday 1) that the military has now taken control of the country for one year, after earlier reports that Suu Kyi and her senior politicians had been detained, as reported by Reuters.

-- Advertisement --



The TV presenter revealed that Myanmar’s military-drafted constitution apparently has a clause built in that allows the military to take over the country in ‘times of emergency’, and came on the morning the country’s new Parliament session was due to begin.

He stated the reason for the takeover was Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s elections, and her refusal to postpone the elections amid the ongoing pandemic crisis.

Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the NLD had managed to make a call to the press earlier to tell them how the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and several senior leaders from large states in Myanmar, including the ministers of Shan State, Kayah State, and the NLD Ayeyarwady state spokesperson, had been detained in raids.

The Australian and US governments have already issued statements of concern at the upheaval, with Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman stating, “The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma”.

Ms Psaki said President Biden had been briefed on the current developments.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Myanmar Coup As Military Takes Over”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.