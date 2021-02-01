Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Shooting

A MURDER investigation has been launched by police after the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man.

The investigation was launched after the fatal shooting occurred in Dudley in Birmingham. A 39-year-old was critically injured during a shooting in Queens Cross at about 12.35 am on Sunday, January 31. The man was transferred to hospital but unfortunately medics were unable to save his life. The post mortem is due to be carried out within the next few days.

The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers from West Midlands Police. So far no arrests have been made but the police are carrying out a murder investigation and have started to examine CCTV footage of the area.

Police patrols in the area have also been increased and as of Monday morning the road was still closed from Wellington Road to The Britannia Pub.

Det Insp Laura Harrison, is leading the investigation and said, “A man has lost his life and this is a deeply distressing time for his family and friends.

“We will be working round the clock to establish who was responsible for this tragic death, and try to understand why it happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone has any information can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously, or directly contact the police quoting crime number 20DY/28354Z/21.

