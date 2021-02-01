MORE than 50 per cent of all dogs stolen across Spain are greyhounds, according to information released by the Guardia Civil.

The police force took to their Twitter page to make public aware of the dangers of dog theft in Spain, highlighting greyhounds as one of the breeds most vulnerable to being stolen.

The Guardia Civil said: “More than 50 per cent of the stolen dogs in Spain are greyhounds.

“Specialised mafias sell them to unscrupulous people. They kill or abandonany ones which are not bought or “are not worth” anything.”

The news comes as last week police arrested four people suspected of stealing dozens of hunting dogs from Valencia, Castellon and Albacete.

The gang gas been accused of robbery with force, animal abuse, animal abandonment, falsification of documents and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Meanwhile a vet is also under investigation on suspicion of chipping the stolen dogs, as well as creating passports and identification cards without registering them on the Valencian Computer Registry of Animal Identification (RIVIA).

The arrests come after the Guardia Civil discovered at least 32 stolen dogs, thought to be worth around €50,000.

According to police, many of the animals were found, “with wounds.”

In a statement, police said: “The dogs had several deep cuts for the extraction of the chips, with the risk of infections that could cause death.”

As well as the dogs, officers uncovered 48 dog breed identification cards, 32 passports, three shotguns and a rifle, as part of their investigation into a spate of dog thefts.

The Guardia Civil are encouraging anyone with information about dog thefts in Spain to tell police by calling 062.

