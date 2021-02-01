Minister of Health Carolina Darias Wants Faster Vaccination Rate.

SPAIN’S Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, addressed the media during a visit to a plant where vaccine needles are manufactured, reiterating that the Government’s objective is “to successfully complete the vaccination process.”

To do this the new Minister of Health is calling “on the autonomous communities to expand the measures as much as possible within the [vaccine] strategy to contain the spread of the virus [so the health department can] download the data quicker.”

“In the summer [2020], the Government claimed to have [wanted] 70 per cent of the population vaccinated. However, we would like the vaccination rate to be faster,” she said.

Darias reiterated that the goal is to ensure that 80 per cent of people over 80 years of age and health personnel are immunised against the coronavirus “by March at the latest.”

“Let us remember that the first person in Spain was vaccinated a month ago and there are already three vaccines authorised by the EU.”

“I know it is a complicated challenge, but the Government of Spain is committed to this challenge. We maintain the objectives,” she continued.

Speaking about vaccines, Carolina Darias said: “We have delivered 1.7 million vaccines to the autonomous communities. 1.5 million have been administered. 2.3 million are expected in February and there are already about 252,000 people vaccinated with two doses.”

