Health Secretary Matt Hancock will address the nation TODAY

It’s a good start to the week for the UK, and indeed a good start to February, as Health Secretary Matt Hancock is planning to give lots of good news at his Downing Street press conference at 5pm on Monday, February 1.

The UK has been doing an incredible job in rolling out the Covid vaccine, and the Health Secretary is expected to announce that practically all of the 10,000 nursing home residents and staff in the country have now been offered the jab.

Health minister Helen Whately told Sky News:

“We all know they’ve had such a hard time during this pandemic. It’s such a big moment.

“We said they would be top priority for the vaccination and we’ve gone in and we’re delivering on that.

“It does feel like a real milestone for our care homes. It’s been such a dark time and now this is a moment to give them hope and some protection against this tremendously cruel virus.”

In a “crucial milestone,” the last day of January saw more than 600,000 people, or 1 per cent of the population, being vaccinated in a single 24 hour period.

It is unclear whether Mr Hancock will discuss the leaked Cabinet document which stated that the coronavirus situation in the country appears to be ‘stabilising.’ Data released by the Department of Health on Sunday, January 31, showed that the number of new Covid infections had dropped by 29.7 per cent in just one week, and that the number of fatalities had also decreased.

The UK vaccine rollout, proving to be one of the most efficient, should start to make an even bigger impact on numbers “over the next two weeks,” according to Public Health England.

