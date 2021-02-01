Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label Over Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Claims.

Marilyn Manson has been officially dropped from his record label after facing abuse claims from Evan Rachel Wood and four other women. Loma Vista Recordings said they will no longer promote Manson’s recent album or work with him on future projects.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the record label said.

Prior to the announcement, Manson’s artist page had been scrubbed from Loma Vista’s website.

The label’s decision comes after Wood shared an Instagram post Monday in which she accused Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, of “horrifically” abusing her for years and said he began “grooming” her when she was a teenager. The actress met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36- they were briefly engaged in 2010.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,” she wrote. She also emphasized that she is “done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

In response to Wood’s social media post, four other women also came forward with similar abuse allegations against Manson. Wood shared these accounts on her Instagram Stories.

Manson’s first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was The Pale Emperor in 2015. Manson’s previous album, We Are Chaos, was released on Sept. 11, 2020, and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.

