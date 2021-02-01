Man Found Alive 20 Days After His Burial

A MAN has been found alive 20 days after his burial in Portugal.

The 92-year-old man from Santa Maria da Feira in northern Portugal had been thought to be dead after contracting the coronavirus during his time in hospital and had been buried by his family. Bizarrely after 20 days the family was informed of an “error”, and that the man was still alive as reported by the ‘Jornal de Notícias‘ in Portugal.

The elderly man had been admitted to the Oliveira de Azeméis Hospital after he had suffered from respiratory issues and spent two months in hospital. Unfortunately, while he was in hospital he contracted the coronavirus was thought to have died. On January 10, the family were informed that the 92-year-old had died at the hospital, and the family held the funeral only two days later. Due to coronavirus restrictions the family were unable to see the body during the burial.

It was 20 days later that relatives received the shocking news that there had been an error and that their beloved relative was still alive. The family were shocked at the event but have understood that the Portuguese hospitals are working hard against the coronavirus pandemic, but hope that more care will be taken in the future.

The family of the actually deceased person have been contacted and informed of the sad death by the hospital.

