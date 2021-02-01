MALAGA will have the second largest drive-in cinema in Europe by the summer

In very exciting plans for Andalucia, Malaga is set to build the first permanent drive-in cinema in the Community and the second largest in all of Europe. Investor Tamara Istambul and Cristina Porta, promoter of Autocine Madrid Race, have been given the go-ahead by Malaga City Council to begin the work in the coming weeks with the plan to have the movie theatre open by the summer.

The innovation will have enough room for 250 vehicles and 250 hammocks and will be located on 16,000 square metres of land at the Guadalhorce Industrial Estate, only around 15 minutes from Malaga city centre. In addition, the facility will boast a children’s play area and a separate section for motorbikes.

The project will follow the super-successful Madrid model, a venture which promoter Porta says “Gains value and takes on special relevance, not only because it will offer a safe leisure option in Malaga, but because, in a scenario of economic recession, it allows us to glimpse a hopeful horizon of job creation and wealth for the whole province.”

Creating more than 100 jobs, the drive-in will feature 3,000 square metres of restraint options, ranging from food trucks to American-style Diners, in an attempt to recreate “the magic and attractiveness of the typical venues of the 1950s in the US.”

