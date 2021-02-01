Malaga Businesses ‘Consider Legal Action’ After Closure Announcement

HOTELIERS and those working in the hospitality industry in Malaga city have claimed they are considering legal action after it was announced the city’s essential businesses would close for a minimum of two weeks.

The president of Malaga Hosteleria, Javier Frutos, told one publication, “a sector this important cannot be closed without offering any direct help,” and claimed the group was considering legal action after Malaga’s Covid cases reached more than 1,000 per 100,000 people, prompting a closure of many businesses.

Owners have warned turnover had dropped by around 80 per cent since January and are claiming most cases are transmitted at social gatherings, not at bars and restaurants.

Frutos said he believes his industry is being blamed, claiming “we are very responsible; We have provided our clients and employees with all the necessary means and we continue to be the ones punished.”

He described the situation as “critical,” adding, “We find ourselves without financial or PR protection.

“We are evaluating judicial measures against the administrations that are leading the sector to total ruin.”

The group said they will ask the Junta de Andalucía to establish a customer tracing system in order to show the hospitality industry is not responsible for most cases.

Malaga Hosteleria also said they consider vaccination as essential for businesses to go back to work.

The news comes after Malaga was today placed under new restrictions, forcing non-essential businesses to close after the city’s cases reached more than 1,000 per 100,000 people.

