Major drug gang working out of Cadiz and Costa del Sol smashed

In March 2020, Guardia Civil officers discovered an unidentified boat off the coast of Manilva and when they boarded it, found around 150 kilos of hashish.

After investigation, they identified a number of people who they believed were involved with the drugs and more than 20 people were arrested.

Since then, using information gathered from those arrested, they have gone on to make arrests in Estepona recovering 1,260 kilograms of hashish, six vehicles and arresting three.

Following this, they went on in Barbate (Cadiz) to seize a further 1,650 kilos of hash, another three vehicles and arrested seven.

This organization was highly organised with numerous security measures, including restricting the use of private communications, introducing shuttle vehicles, decoy vehicles to block police vehicles and used other vehicles for the specific transfer of hashish.

