Local businesses see 20% hike in trade following campaign to boost economy

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Local businesses see 20% hike in trade following campaign to boost economy
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Torrox

Local businesses see 20% hike in trade following a campaign to boost the economy in Torrox.

AS part of its “Stay in the Best Climate in Europe”, the town council’s department of commerce launched a pre-Christmas campaign in which shoppers at local stores were given the chance to win one of three gift baskets worth €2,000 each.

-- Advertisement --

The idea was to give the local economy a welcomed nudge ahead of a ‘much-feared decline’ in January.

In congratulating the lucky winners, Town Mayor, Óscar Medina, highlighted the “success of this campaign, with which local businesses have seen their sales increase by 20 per cent”.


He said 3,000 ballots had been deposited in the polls, representing a total of €300,000 in purchases or drinks in establishments in the municipality in recent weeks.

Councillor for Commerce, Sandra Extremera, thanked all the businesses and establishments for taking part in the initiative and said the council plans to launch other types of schemes to “continue encouraging local commerce and thus support the self-employed and small businessmen of the municipality in the face of the exceptional situation”.


The baskets contained a 58″ Smart TV, Iberian ham, electrical appliances, household items, food, vouchers for services such as a gym pass, hairdresser, petrol station, and dinner at a restaurant.

They were won by lucky shoppers Susana Godoy García, Yasmina Torres Álvarez and Ángela María Rico Bueno.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Local businesses see 20% hike in trade”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSpain Offers To Help Portugal Through The Pandemic
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here