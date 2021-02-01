Local businesses see 20% hike in trade following campaign to boost economy

Local businesses see 20% hike in trade following a campaign to boost the economy in Torrox.

AS part of its “Stay in the Best Climate in Europe”, the town council’s department of commerce launched a pre-Christmas campaign in which shoppers at local stores were given the chance to win one of three gift baskets worth €2,000 each.

The idea was to give the local economy a welcomed nudge ahead of a ‘much-feared decline’ in January.

In congratulating the lucky winners, Town Mayor, Óscar Medina, highlighted the “success of this campaign, with which local businesses have seen their sales increase by 20 per cent”.

He said 3,000 ballots had been deposited in the polls, representing a total of €300,000 in purchases or drinks in establishments in the municipality in recent weeks.

Councillor for Commerce, Sandra Extremera, thanked all the businesses and establishments for taking part in the initiative and said the council plans to launch other types of schemes to “continue encouraging local commerce and thus support the self-employed and small businessmen of the municipality in the face of the exceptional situation”.

The baskets contained a 58″ Smart TV, Iberian ham, electrical appliances, household items, food, vouchers for services such as a gym pass, hairdresser, petrol station, and dinner at a restaurant.

They were won by lucky shoppers Susana Godoy García, Yasmina Torres Álvarez and Ángela María Rico Bueno.

