Liverpool Agree Fee for Ben Davies To Ease Defensive Injury Woes.

LIVERPOOL have agreed a £2million fee with Preston North End for defender Ben Davies and he will now undergo a medical today (February 1).

The Premier League champs moved onto their 12th different centre-half partnership in 21 Premier League games for the 3-1 win at West Ham, with Jordan Henderson playing alongside Nathaniel Phillips.

Joel Matip and Fabinho, who been playing as a makeshift centre-back, have now joined Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the injury list, meaning the Reds have had stepped up their efforts in the transfer market and the 25-year-old is seen as a steady, cheap replacement.

Davies has made 19 appearances for Preston this season and completed the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. His move to Anfield will likely see Sepp van den Berg head to Deepdale on loan for the remainder of the Championship season.

The Premier League champions have also been offered the chance to sign Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car, though that move is understood to be unlikely with the Ligue 1 club scrambling for a replacement on loan.

Asked about his side’s interest in the defender, who has also been linked with Celtic, after Liverpool’s 3-1 win at West Ham on Sunday, Klopp told Sky Sports: “Ben Davies, Tottenham… I have nothing to say about it. With this line-up it’s not a problem, it’s only if something else happens.”

“Our eyes are always open and we try to fix our situation.”

