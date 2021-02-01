LIONS CLUB Of Malaga Supporting The Community in times of need



With the coronavirus spread bringing many restrictions, and financial hardship, many families in Malaga have been badly hit as a result, but the Lions Club of Malaga Ilusión are doing their best to help those in need in the community, from their charity shop based in Callejones del Perchel street, in Malaga.

In recent weeks they have held charitable auctions, and raised money to provide items like warm clothing and food to families in need, distributing thermoses with hot beverages, glasses, and juices for the work that the Social Organization of Humanitarian Action (Spanish OSAH) performs with the homeless people under the banner of ‘For a better Malaga’.

Likewise, they have distributed hundreds of games, toys and books for the Malaga Merchant Association against Ictus, and donated ten winter stoves and clothing to the nuns of the Convent of Peace, next to the Trinity parish, with the help of the Juan Lucas group of establishments.

