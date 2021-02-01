La Mata spruced up

WORK at La Mata’s Plaza del Embarcadero has now finished, Torrevieja’s Beaches councillor Antonio Vidal announced.

Damaged and deteriorated benches and litter bins were replaced, Vidal said, as the town hall continued to upgrade the image of the resort’s emblematic spots and make them more user-friendly.

The councillor also revealed that the remaining railings along the La Mata pedestrian path that adjoins the Plaza had also been removed, as these too were in a bad state of repair.

