Joanna Cherry, MP and QC, ‘Sacked’ From SNP Front Bench in Westminster.

THE SNP have sacked Joanna Cherry from the Westminster frontbench team. The Edinburgh South West MP announced the party leader’s decision on Twitter.

She wrote: “Despite hard work, results & a strong reputation I’ve been sacked today from @theSNP front bench. My constituents & fellow party members who gave me a resounding mandate in recent NEC elections should rest assured that I will continue to work hard for them. Westminster is increasingly irrelevant to Scotland’s constitutional future and @theSNP would do well to radically re-think our strategy.” The unexpected move sparked an outcry from her allies, who labelled it “inexplicable and harmful to our cause”. Anne McLaughlin, the SNP MP for Glasgow North East, will take over the justice brief. Her previous position was as spokeswomen for women and equalities.



Blackford said it was part of a reshuffle to “draw on new talent and ensure the SNP has the best possible team in Westminster as Scotland faces the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit”. He said: “Team working and cooperation are key to ensure results and this reshuffle will give us a strong team to take us forward. We have an incredibly hard-working group of MPs – I thank them all for their commitment and congratulate those in new positions.”

Johnson visits Scotland

Under pressure over surging support for Scottish independence and with a second referendum looking likely, Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured Scotland recently, praising the UK’s rapid vaccine rollout in the hopes of turning the tide in favour of the pro-Union movement. But most Scots, including first minister Nicola Sturgeon, lambasted him for making the trip at all in a sign he may have already lost the union vote.

