ISLE OF MAN completely lifts ALL Covid lockdown restrictions

The Isle of Man Government has completely lifted its coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Monday morning, February 1. From today, all pubs and restaurants are opened for business as usual, and the island’s 60,000 residents no longer have to wear masks or practice social distancing. The dramatic, and very welcome step, was taken after the Isle recorded only 15 positive Covid infections on January 31.

-- Advertisement --



While the Isle of Man borders will remain closed for the time being, all businesses can reopen with the majority of staff being allowed go back to work, and schools are also open.

Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle said:

“We have been encouraged by the latest data, and we do not believe there is currently any evidence of community transmission.

“So, for those who are looking forward to catching up with loved ones and resuming normal life, we are as confident as we can be that it is safe to do so.

“We will, therefore, be lifting all lockdown restrictions for businesses and individuals from Monday.

“On February 1 residents can go out, visit friends and loved ones, children can go back to their classrooms, and businesses can reopen their doors.”

One local pub, the Seven Kingdoms in Douglas, opened its doors at one minute past midnight, and the bar was packed with residents keen to have an early morning drink.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Isle Of Man Lifts ALL Lockdown Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.