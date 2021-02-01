Homeless woman thrown in rubbish disposal unit in Marbella

A HOMELESS woman had to be rescued in San Pedro, Marbella, after being thrown into a waste disposal unit by vandals.

A local resident raised the alarm after hearing the woman screaming for help at around 11.30pm on Sunday, January 31.

The Local Police responded to the call and when they arrived in the area, they found some rubbish collection workers nearby who helped them to find the exact location where the woman was trapped.

Firemen also arrived on the scene to assist with the rescue operation. The underground waste disposal unit was lifted from the ground carefully so that the woman would not be hurt. The rescue went quickly and smoothly and she was soon extracted.

According to Marbella Directo, the two people who allegedly threw her into the rubbish disposal unit were located and arrested the same night.

The woman is well-known in the area and reportedly has mental health problems.

Fortunately, she was found and rescued quickly, or the consequences could have been fatal.

