TWO hikers trapped by an avalanche of snow in the Avers Valley of South-Western Switzerland had a fortuitous rescue after the sound of their two pet dogs barking non-stop alerted passing snow-shoers, who then spotted the hikers and dug them out, at just after 3pm on Saturday, 30 January.

The area was near the Italian border, to the West of San Moritz, and they had strayed off the normal hiking route, so the barking dogs led to their miraculous rescue said emergency services after they arrived at the scene, luckily arriving only 15 to 20 minutes after the avalanche.

Luckily the two dogs had escaped being buried in the snow, but both owners were buried, one completely and the other had just both hands showing, as the rescuers arrived, “The dogs attracted the attention of a group of snow-shoers who were some distance away in the same valley but had not witnessed the avalanche”, said a spokesman for Rega, the helicopter rescue service.

Both hikers had minor injuries and hypothermia and were flown to a hospital by the Rega helicopter rescue.

