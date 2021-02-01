ALAN PONTE, the former president of the Royal Nautical Club Pollensa, has issued an appeal to foreign residents of Mallorca to help Caritas in Puerto Pollensa feed those in need.

The Catholic charity which operates throughout the world and whose Spanish President is Manuel Bretón is finding it increasingly difficult to cope financially with the needs of those who are no longer able to work.

-- Advertisement --



Working closely with the local Social Services, Caritas is doing all that it can to supply basic food stuff and hygiene material to those in the area who have been so badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comparing the current problems to a domino effect Mr Ponte explained that with so many hospitality businesses closed, there is a knock-on situation whereby suppliers are losing business so things just get worse.

One expatriate, Lord Lupton who purchased the Fortaleza Estate some years ago was praised for making his own contribution to the funding, but everyone is asked to help out, no matter how small their contribution to Caritas in Puerto Pollensa.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Help support Caritas to feed those unable to work”.