HEADTEACHER To Come Out As Gay In A Video Message To Pupils on Monday morning



Nick Hewlett, the 41-year-old headteacher at the private St Dunstan’s College in Catford, South London, is going to address more than 700 pupils tomorrow morning (Monday) via a pre-recorded video message, to inform them that he is gay, also mentioning his husband, Alberic Elsom, the director of music at Whitgift School in Croydon.

He is thought to be making educational history by being the first head to ever do this, and said he was inspired to do so when overhearing a student at the school admit to how happy he was that he was openly gay.

Mr Hewlett told Sky News, “I suddenly thought about my own situation and my own identity, and I thought, hang on a minute, this is ridiculous. Here I am, a happily married gay man, and alright some students might know this, but the vast majority probably don’t, why wouldn’t I share it with them, why wouldn’t I be open about that? I felt strongly it could well help some students”.

He believes that so few heads have come out as gay because they were “conditioned by the upbringing and environment in schools in the nineties”, adding, “One thing I do sometimes get concerned about is this idea of pigeonholing children too early into a certain sexual identity”.

