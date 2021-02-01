Head Bang to VA Rocks at the Garaje Beat Club in Murcia.

-- Advertisement --



VA ROCKS are a female rock band from Scandinavia who bring heavy rock music mixed with an element of punk and are ready to get the audience banging their heads to their beats.

In the purest Scandinavian style, Ida Svensson (vocals and guitar), Klara Wedding (bass and backing vocals) and Frida Rosén (drums) will rock the crowd with their rough guitar riffs, hard drums, steady bass, and a voice that will leave them unconscious!

The band hail from the Swedish town of Lund and will visit Murcia for the first time to present their long-awaited third album, which will be released in February 2021.

The band, which was one of the great sensations at the prestigious Sweden Rock 2017 festival, will tour Spain accompanied by the Sevillian hard rockers PINBALL WIZARD.

To get your tickets, please visit www.compralaentrada.com. Early purchases are €12 and it’s €15 on the door.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Head Bang to VA Rocks at the Garaje Beat Club in Murcia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.