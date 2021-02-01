Government refuses To Alter Start Time Of Perimeter Closure In Alicante

GOVERNMENT refuses to alter the start time of Friday afternoon perimeter closures in Alicante

The Department of Justice, Interior and Public Administration has refused to modify the start time of the perimeter closure, as was requested on Sunday, January 31 by the Mayor of Security of the Alicante City Council, Jose Ramon Gonzalez.

According to a new decree by the Valencian Government, all towns with a population of more than 50,000 people must close their borders from 3pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays, until at least February 15. Scenes from the first Friday of the new restrictions saw traffic chaos as hundreds of people sat in miles of tailbacks trying to get into the cities and major towns of the region before the curfew.

In a meeting on Monday morning, February 1, Mr Ramon Gonzalez stressed that moving the start time of the confinement to 6pm would ease the pressure, as many people are returning from work or college on Friday afternoons, causing a glut of traffic on the roads at 3pm. However, shortly after saying she would consider his proposal, Minister Gabriala Bravo decided against making the changes.

On Saturday alone, the Local Police of Alicante imposed a total of 151 fines to drivers for breaching the municipal perimeter closures.

