FOREST FIRE between Alcoy and Cocentaina in Alicante burns 20 hectares of crops

A huge fire blazed through the Cotes Altes area of Alicante between Alcoy and Cocentaina on Sunday afternoon, January 31, burning 20 hectares of crops to the ground. The fire was eventually brought under control at around 4pm, according to reports from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium. However, earlier in the day, an alert level 1 was raised due to the prevailing winds in the area, which were in danger of fanning the flames out of control.

-- Advertisement --



Because of the risk, the ADIF cut off the Alcoy-Xàtiva train line that runs through the affected area from 12:30pm until 3:30pm. Engineers conducted a thorough inspection of the track once the fire was brought under control, but no damage was reported. In addition, a high voltage cable in the area had snapped, and was being investigated by Iberdrola technicians, according to GVA Emergencias.

As well as forestry brigades and fire engines, a HA-2 helicopter attended the scene, along with agents from the Cocentaina and Villena parks. An AT-50 aircraft was also called in at around 1pm to help with quenching the flames.

Earlier in the day, more than thirty emergency workers from the Plan to Fight Forest Fires of the Community of Andalucía (Infoca Plan) battled to subdue a massive forest fire in the municipality of Juviles in Granada.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Forest Fire Burns 20 Hectares Of Crops In Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.