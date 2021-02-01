FAMILY sue police over ‘missed chances’ to save a disabled woman who was tragically killed by her boyfriend.

A family are suing the police after their daughter died at the hands of her boyfriend only days after appealing to police for help. Natasha Wild, aged 23, had approached police and given them a diary detailing the abuse that she allegedly received at the hands of her boyfriend Lloyd Brackenbury, aged 32.

-- Advertisement --



Natasha had cerebral palsy and approached the Greater Manchester Police force and tried to tell three officers about the sexual abuse that she had suffered from her boyfriend. Natasha also received other injuries after being thrown across the room multiple times and had been slashed across the chest by Brackenbury.

Natasha had written of the abuse that she received from her boyfriend in a diary. But according to the court papers one of the police officers had dismissed the diary entries and described them as “nothing”. The police then started to focus on the mental health aspects of the case according to a Domestic Homicide Review.

Tragically Natasha was found dead 11 days later on November 29, 2016 at her home in Syke, Rochdale. Natasha’s sister and mother are now suing the Greater Manchester Police for a sum of £10,000.

Sarah Westoby, of Leigh Day solicitors, said: “Had the defendant taken any or all of the steps set out… the deceased would have had a substantial chance of avoiding death.” According to the Mirror, GMP have explained that “The investigation fell short of the standards expected from us.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Family Sue Police Over ‘Missed Chances’ to Save Disabled Woman”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.