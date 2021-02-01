A MAN was arrested in Madrid after uploading videos to TikTok and Instagram in which he could be seen speeding in sports cars.

-- Advertisement --



National Police charged him with three crimes against traffic safety.

The events took place in Madrid and surrounding areas when he was driving at up to three times over the speed limit.

The investigation began when police received complaints about the videos via the e-mail redesabiertas@policia.es

He had numerous similar videos on his social media profiles in which he was driving high-end sports cars throughout Spain. He had more than 700 followers on social media and attracted mainly young followers. His publications served as advertising for the vehicle rental company for which he works.

In one video, he was driving at 122km/h on a road with a 50km speed limit, while in another he was driving through a tunnel on the M-23 at 163km/h when the limit was 80km.

The third video on which the charges have been formulated showed the vehicle on a service road of the A-3, driving at 165km/h where the speed limit was 60km.

After monitoring his accounts, the National Police identified the vehicles and the driver, and he was arrested.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Driver arrested after bragging about speeding on social media”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.