BENALMADENA Town Hall has reported that only 47 per cent of the 1,000 randomly chosen local residents who were requested to attend mass testing for Covid-19 did so.

-- Advertisement --



A mobile unit was at La Paloma Fairground in Arroyo de la Miel, next to the auditorium, from 10am to 2.45pm and from 4pm to 6pm, on Monday, February 1, to carry out tests on 1,000 local residents selected randomly, however, only 470 turned up. Three reportedly tested positive.

The Costa del Sol Primary Care District had informed those selected of the need to attend the test by text message (SMS).

Only people who received the SMS were eligible to be tested.

Although attendance was not mandatory, the Costa del Sol Primary Care District had requested that the people selected attend the testing so that a larger sample group could be analysed making results more representative of the situation in the town, and therefore more reliable.

Recent mass testing in other towns in Malaga province and other parts of the Andalucia region have also only seen an average of 50 per cent participation of those summoned.

Benalmadena Town Hall was hoping that local residents would be more responsible, but the response was disappointing as it was one of the lowest in the province so far.

On the same day, Monday, February 1, Benalmadena had a rate of 851.8 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Disappointing response in Benalmadena to mass testing for Covid-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.